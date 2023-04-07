Egypt’s trade balance deficit dropped by 47% year on year (YoY) to $2.48 billion in January, compared to a deficit amounting to $4.68 in the same month of 2022, Asharq business reported on April 6th, citing data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports decreased by 7.1% YoY in January, reaching $3.85 billion.

Likewise, imports fell by about 28.2% YoY to $6.33 billion.

In December 2022, the country’s trade balance deficit dropped by 54% YoY to $1.93 billion.

