Tourist arrivals to Egypt increased by 9% year on year (YoY) during the first 19 days of 2024, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa told reporters during his visit to Spain.

The North African country seeks to attract 30 million tourists by 2028, targeting to raise its share of global tourism to 1.7% in 2028 from 1.6%, Issa noted.

He also pointed out that the country saw the all-time highest rate of tourist arrivals in 2023, hitting record highs with 14.906 million tourists.

The minister also spoke about the importance of boosting hotel investment and ramping up the number of hotel rooms in Egypt.

In 2023, the number of hotel rooms in Egypt grew to 220,000 rooms, Issa said.

Additionally, he referred to the areas that have undergone trial operation in the Grand Egyptian Museum, indicating that introductory visits will be organized for international media representatives to get acquainted with the unique tourist experience once the museum opens.

Issa also mentioned that solar power plants have been opened at several archaeological sites and museums in Egypt as part of the ministry's plan to transform museums and archaeological sites into green and sustainable.

