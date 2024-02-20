Egypt’s tourist arrivals grew by 5% year on year (YoY) during the first 40 days of 2024, according to a statement by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Essa.

The minister also noted that the country is set to open new 25,000 hotel rooms in 2024, targeting bringing their total number to 432,000 by 2028.

Moreover, he added that the tourism products currently offered by the ministry represent 55% of those preferred by tourists worldwide, attracting around 800 million tourists globally.

It is worth noting that Egypt inaugurated and reopened 14,209 rooms in 2023, providing around 15,600 direct and 70,000 indirect jobs.

In 2023, Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists in 2023, reaching 14.906 million people.

