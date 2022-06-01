Egypt’s revenue from natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports jumped by 98% year-on-year (YoY) in the first four months of 2022, Reuters reported on May 31st, citing data from Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The country’s gas and LNG revenues stood at $3.892 billion during the period from January to April this year, according to the data.

Meanwhile, revenues from only natural gas exports soared by 768% YoY in 2021, recording $3.959 billion, compared to $456 million in 2020, data showed.

