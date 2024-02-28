The European Investment Bank (EIB) has injected $2.8 billion in financing in the Egyptian private sector over the last four years, Minister of International Cooperation Rania El-Mashat stated.

This came during a meeting held between El-Mashat and the EIB’s new president Nadia Calvino in Luxembourg.

El-Mashat pointed out that the bank was the major supporter of the country’s private sector in terms of financing.

