The renewable energy projects that are currently under development by the private sector in Egypt are worth $4.4 billion, Asharq Business reported, citing the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

These projects are set to raise the country’s capacity of renewable power to 10,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2025, he noted.

The minister added that Egypt is seeking to export up to 5.6 million tons annually of green hydrogen, with the aim of reaching 8% of the global market’s share of hydrogen.

The Egyptian government will submit to the parliament the green hydrogen projects’ incentives during the current session, Shaker said.

