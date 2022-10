Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi spoke today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.

President Al-Sisi offered condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by climate-induced torrential monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan. The Egyptian President announced relief assistance from the Egypt for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

The Egyptian President also praised the historical relations between the two countries, stressing his aspiration to develop bilateral cooperation, exchange expertise, and consult on various regional issues of common interest with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while thanking the President for his call at this difficult hour appreciated the strong expression of support and solidarity by the Egyptian government.

He also thanked the President and people of Egypt for their assistance for flood victims. The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan was among the major victims of climate change, while its contribution to global emissions has been less than 1 percent.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister apprised the Egyptian President about the loss of lives, infrastructure, livelihood and crops owing to the devastation caused by the floods.

He also shared the government’s rescue and relief efforts to save lives and growing concerns regarding the long-term impacts of floods on food security, health, and the economy. It was underlined that enormous resources were required for the rehabilitation of the millions impacted, reconstruction, rebuilding communities and addressing the economic repercussions.

The two leaders also exchanged views on important developments in the region. The Prime Minister also assured the Egyptian President Pakistan’s support to the Egyptian Presidency of CoP-27 for a successful Conference. The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields and continue close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Egypt enjoy close and cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

