Egypt’s non-oil exports surged 20% year-on-year (YoY) during the first six months of 2022, recording $19.353 billion, Al-Gomhuria reported on August 8th, citing data by the General Organisation for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

The chemicals and fertilizers sector accounted for 22% of Egypt’s non-oil exports from January until the end of June, reaching a value of $4.336 billion.

The building materials sector made up 19% of total non-oil exports, with a value of $3.693 billion in the January-June period.

Moreover, GOEIC’s data showed that the food and engineering sectors accounted for 11% and 10%, respectively, of Egypt’s non-oil exports in the first half of the year, registering $2.147 billion and $1.887 billion in value.

On July 19th, the Egyptian Export Council of Building, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries revealed that the sector’s exports have reached a value of around $3.177 billion from January until the end of May.

