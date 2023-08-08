Egypt’s non-oil exports narrowed 17% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2023, recording $16 billion, compared to $19.3 billion, a government official told Asharq Business on August 8th.

This decrease is attributed to the lack of the raw materials and production components needed for production, in addition to the repercussions of the global economic crisis, the official noted.

In 2022, Egypt’s total non-oil exports reached $35.6 billion.

