Egypt - As part of its ongoing efforts to build international partnerships that support the growth of Egypt’s small business sector, the CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), Bassel Rahmy, received Kim Yong-hyun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Cairo.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation to advance the SME sector—a cornerstone of Egypt’s economic and social development—and reaffirmed MSMEDA’s commitment to knowledge exchange with global partners.

Rahmy noted that the discussion reviewed current areas of collaboration and explored new opportunities to expand support for micro, small, and medium enterprises. Particular attention was given to priority sectors and initiatives aimed at entrepreneurship development, financing, capacity building, and technology transfer.

“The agency is prioritizing deeper cooperation with Korean institutions, reflecting the strength of Egypt–Korea relations and our shared ambition to achieve Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals,” Rahmy said.

He emphasized that MSMEDA is especially keen to benefit from South Korea’s advanced experience in SME development. Discussions included potential collaboration in financial services, industrial supply chains, vocational training, innovation, formalization of the informal sector, and support for SME exports.

Ambassador Kim expressed his enthusiasm for expanding cooperation with MSMEDA, pointing to Korea’s successful models in entrepreneurship and innovation, which could offer valuable insights and tools to strengthen Egypt’s SME ecosystem. He also highlighted the potential for joint trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

To reinforce this partnership, Ambassador Kim extended an invitation to MSMEDA to participate in the Korea–Egypt Economic Partnership and Cooperation Conference, scheduled for 30 September. In return, he was invited to attend the opening of the “Turathna” Handicrafts Exhibition on 4 October.

