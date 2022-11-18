The Ministry of International Cooperation signed nine development cooperation agreements with Germany with a value of €‎160 million in a group of fields, including technical and vocational education and infrastructure, according to an official statement on November 17th.

The agreements include an €80-million grant to fund three projects supporting the competitiveness of the private sector, management of solid waste, and technical and vocational education.

Four financing agreements were signed with a value of €57 million to support the universal technical education initiative in Egypt; rehabilitation of canals and improvement of irrigation; and establishment of excellence educational centers.

Furthermore, four executive agreements with a total value of €23 million were inked for the Nile Water Delta Management program; the project supporting electronic government and innovation; an infrastructure project; and the competency-building project.

It is worth noting that German investments in Egypt amounted to around €2.8 billion at the end of April 2022.

