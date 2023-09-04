Egypt - The Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council (CEC) has announced that Egypt’s exports of glass products in the first half (1H) of 2023 amounted to about $100m, compared to $235m in 2022, with a growth rate of 14%.

The CEC also signed a cooperation agreement with Strategic for Exhibitions, the organizer of the Glass Show, to be a strategic sponsor of the International Exhibition for Glass Products and Technology, which will be held in Cairo from 7 to 10 December.

Mohamed Maged, the executive director of the CEC, said that the agreement aims to support the glass industry and promote its exports. He said that Egypt has a competitive advantage in the quality and diversity of its glass products, which are exported to many countries around the world.

He added that Turkey was the top importer of Egyptian glass products in 2022, followed by the US, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya, Brazil, Sudan, Algeria, Kenya and Italy. These ten countries imported glass products worth $165m from Egypt in 2022, representing 67% of Egypt’s total glass exports.

He stressed the importance of participating in local and international glass exhibitions to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the glass sector and to increase the demand and value of Egyptian glass products in the global market.

