Arab Finance: Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rose to 5% during the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, versus 2.4% in Q4 FY2023/24, according to a statement.

The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation indicated that this marks the highest quarterly growth rate in three years, bringing the annual growth rate to about 4.4% for FY2024/2025.

Despite the external shocks over the past period, the Egyptian economy showed resilience, backed by the continuous implementation of policies aimed at anchoring macroeconomic stability, enhancing public investment expenditure, and reinforcing private sector participation in the economy.

The growth recorded in Q4 and FY2024/2025 was mainly driven by strong performance in several key sectors, most notably tourism, non-oil manufacturing, and communications and information technology (CIT).

This recovery was also supported by an increase in the Industrial Production Index for non-oil manufacturing, which rose by 18.8% during Q4 FY2024/2025, compared to a growth rate of only 4.7% Q4 FY2023/2024.

