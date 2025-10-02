Egypt - Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), announced that the Authority is developing a new initiative designed to help Egyptian startups access foreign markets and secure improved financing opportunities. The move, he said, reflects Egypt’s growing role as a leading hub for startup activity in Africa and the Middle East.

Heiba’s remarks came during his participation in Techne Summit 2025, a major event for the entrepreneurship ecosystem that brought together stakeholders from across Egypt and 70 participating countries.

The GAFI chief underlined the pivotal role of entrepreneurship and innovation in enhancing Egypt’s economic competitiveness. He stressed that platforms such as Techne Summit provide essential exposure for startups, opening avenues for financing, investment, and partnerships, while also empowering youth to transform innovative ideas into sustainable, socially and economically viable projects.

Reviewing GAFI’s efforts to strengthen the startup ecosystem, Heiba highlighted the Authority’s permanent unit for startups and entrepreneurship. The unit coordinates between all stakeholders engaged in developing the sector, conducts studies on global best practices for adoption in the Egyptian market, and collaborates with regional economies to facilitate the expansion of Egyptian startups abroad. It also contributes to the technical secretariat of Egypt’s ministerial group for entrepreneurship, ensuring policy alignment and stronger institutional support.

Heiba further stressed that supporting startups is central to achieving the objectives of Egypt’s Vision 2030, which prioritises innovation-driven growth, stronger export capacity, closer linkages between scientific research institutions and industrial clusters, job creation, and the development of a knowledge- and technology-based economy.

“Startups are no longer just small businesses; they are engines of competitiveness, employment, and innovation,” Heiba said. “By enabling them to grow and expand beyond local markets, Egypt is reinforcing its position as a dynamic regional hub for entrepreneurship.”

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to accelerating the growth of the startup sector, noting that the upcoming initiative will provide both practical programmes and executive frameworks to equip young entrepreneurs with the tools needed to thrive globally.