The Central Bank of Egypt has revealed that the North African nation’s external debt increased by $7.94bn, to record $162.927bn in December 2022, (second quarter of fiscal year 2022/23) compared to $154.980bn in September 2022.

The report added that long-term debts amounted to $132.681bn, while short-term debts amounted to $30.246bn.

The government’s foreign debt recorded $82.696bb in December 2022, compared to $80.340bn in September 2022.

Last December, government foreign debts were distributed at $82.696bn in the category of long-term debts, while no debts owed by the government appeared in the short term.

With regard to indebtedness balances with the Central Bank, they recorded $42.299bn in December 2022, compared to $41.145bn in September 2022.

Debt balances on banks amounted to $19.310bn, compared to $18.297bn in September.

