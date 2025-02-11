Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to enhancing electronic tax services, aiming to streamline procedures and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

These efforts align with the Ministry of Finance and ETA’s broader strategy to simplify tax processes and foster greater trust between taxpayers and the authority.

To support this initiative, a temporary technical support center has been set up at the Ministry of Finance Club on the Nile Corniche in Agouza. Established annually during tax return season, the center is equipped with advanced technology and expert assistance to help taxpayers file their returns electronically.

In addition, the ETA operates a permanent digital services center in Lazoghly, offering a wide range of services beyond tax return assistance. This hub provides support for the electronic invoice system, e-receipt system, and electronic signatures. With 30 service counters, the center delivers professional, high-quality tax services tailored to meet taxpayer needs.

Abdel Aal emphasized that the ETA is actively expanding its digital infrastructure by launching new service centers across various governorates. These centers provide essential support, including guidance on completing tax returns, legal and technical consultations, and assistance with electronic tax system registration.

Reiterating the ETA’s commitment to a seamless taxpayer experience, Abdel Aal stressed that the authority is dedicated to removing obstacles in the filing process and offering comprehensive technical and educational support. She underscored the importance of strengthening the partnership between the Tax Authority and the tax community, ensuring a more transparent and efficient tax environment.

