The Cooperation Petroleum Company (CPC) has signed an agreement with GAC Bunker Fuels to cooperate in the field of bunker fuel, according to a statement.

This is in addition to marketing the activities in this field.

This came on the sidelines of the second day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

