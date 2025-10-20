PHOTO
Arab Finance: Egypt’s construction materials market witnessed mixed price movements on Sunday, October 19th, according to the latest update from the Cabinet’s Local Price Portal.
Iron prices recorded slight increases at some companies, while cement prices fell across several factories.
Iron Prices (per ton):
- Investment-grade iron: EGP 35,800
- Ezz Steel: EGP 38,712
- El Marakby Steel: EGP 37,500
- Beshay Steel: EGP 38,500
- El Ashry Steel: EGP 36,200
- El Masryeen Steel: EGP 38,000
Cement Prices (per ton):
- Helwan Cement: EGP 3,931
- El Sewedy Cement: EGP 3,650
- El Fahd Cement: EGP 3,350
- Suez Cement: EGP 3,450
The latest price movements reflect ongoing volatility in Egypt’s building materials market, driven by fluctuations in production costs, energy and transportation prices, and global exchange rate shifts.