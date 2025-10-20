Arab Finance: Egypt’s construction materials market witnessed mixed price movements on Sunday, October 19th, according to the latest update from the Cabinet’s Local Price Portal.

Iron prices recorded slight increases at some companies, while cement prices fell across several factories.

Iron Prices (per ton):

Investment-grade iron: EGP 35,800

Ezz Steel: EGP 38,712

El Marakby Steel: EGP 37,500

Beshay Steel: EGP 38,500

El Ashry Steel: EGP 36,200

El Masryeen Steel: EGP 38,000

Cement Prices (per ton):

Helwan Cement: EGP 3,931

El Sewedy Cement: EGP 3,650

El Fahd Cement: EGP 3,350

Suez Cement: EGP 3,450

The latest price movements reflect ongoing volatility in Egypt’s building materials market, driven by fluctuations in production costs, energy and transportation prices, and global exchange rate shifts.