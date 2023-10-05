Egypt’s auto sales fell 65.5% year on year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2023 to 51,167 vehicles from 148,461 vehicles, Al Mal News reported, citing the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

The Nissan brand topped the market in terms of sales with 7,800 vehicles, or a market share of 15.3%.

Chevrolet came in second place with 6,500 vehicles, representing 12.7% of total sales, followed by Toyota with 4,800 vehicles and a market share of 9.5%.

