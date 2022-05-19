Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Wednesday with Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj Al-Din — Adviser to the President of the Republic for Health and Prevention Affairs — executive position of a number of different national health initiatives as well as the current epidemiological situation of the coronavirus.

During the meeting, Taj Al-Din noted the marked decrease in coronavirus cases and assured that most of the diagnosed cases suffer from simple symptoms without complications.

The president then directed to continue the ongoing awareness programmes and vaccination campaigns for citizens through vaccination centres spread throughout the republic while facilitating access to booster shots.

With regard to the various national health initiatives; the president was briefed on the developments of the initiative to end waiting lists for surgical operations for critical cases, directing to make optimal use of the capabilities available at all institutions of the medical system — whether affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Population or university hospitals.

Furthermore, the president followed up on the latest developments regarding efforts to diagnose and treat women’s tumours, provide the latest medical equipment, as well as prevent polio.

Al-Sisi stressed the necessity of strengthening awareness campaigns to ensure that all new-borns are immunised against polio.

Additionally, Taj Al-Din presented the executive position of the national project for the manufacture and assembly of plasma derivatives, after which the president directed the completion of work on the establishment of collection centres at the level of the republic according to the specified timetables.

During the meeting, the president was also briefed on the executive position of the Medicine City project, and the efforts to complete the localization of advanced pharmaceutical industries in this context, especially medicines that depend on the use of biotechnology, as well as the manufacture of raw materials.

