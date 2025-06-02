Arab Finance: Egypt’s startup ecosystem has seen significant growth in attracting venture capital and debt financing, with investments reaching $228 million from January to May 2025, according to the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship.

This represents a 130% increase over the same period in 2024.

The group reported 16 deals executed during the first five months of the year, 11 of which involved investments totaling $156 million.

Additionally, two startups, Nawy and MNT-Halan, secured substantial debt financing, receiving $23 million and $49 million, respectively.

In addition to funding, Egypt’s startup sector has seen notable exit and acquisition activity, including Dubizzle’s acquisition of the online car trading platform Hatla2ee and MaxAB-Wasoko's acquisition of Fatora.

The proptech sector led in terms of investment volume, contributing to 33% of total funding, while the fintech sector dominated in deal volume with five transactions, accounting for 32% of the total investment.