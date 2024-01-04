The Egyptian Modern Education Systems’ (MOED) net profits after tax dropped 6.2% year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 to EGP 7.829 million from EGP 8.345 million, according to a disclosure on January 3rd.

Meanwhile, operating revenues went up to EGP 17.111 million in Q1 of the current FY from EGP 15.423 million in Q1 of last FY.

Established in 2001, Egyptian Modern Education Systems operates within the consumer services sector focusing on education services.

