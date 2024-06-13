The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, with market capitalization reaching EGP 1.770 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.20%, finishing the session at 26,133.39 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 2.25%, reaching 5,868.69 points, while the EGX100 index increased by 1.61%, ending the session at 8,455.21 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose 0.54% on its first day of launch, closing the session at 2,554.88 points.

Trading volume amounted to 680.904 million shares exchanged through 68,159 transactions at a turnover of EGP 1.978 billion.

Retail investors controlled 77.35% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 22.64% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 86.6% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.3% and 8.09%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers to the tune of EGP 44.247 million and EGP 57.227 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 101.474 million.

