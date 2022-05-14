CAIRO - The Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church mourned His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, who passed away today, after spending his life in the service of his country and was the best successor to the best predecessor.

His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, said:''We share the grief of the brotherly people of the UAE and members of the Al Nahyan honorable family at the death of this leader, recalling the historical actions of the Emirates in always supporting Egypt, especially during difficult times.''

''We will always remember His Highness with an appreciation for his continued support for the presence and work of the Coptic Church in the Emirates, to serve its children residing there. Our Sincere condolences to the Emirati brothers, wishing them a continuation of the path of growth and progress, following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.''