Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the USD and EGP recorded EGP 48.42 for buying and EGP 48.52 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) on Wednesday.

It hit EGP 48.4 for purchasing and EGP 48.5 for selling at Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

The US dollar traded at EGP 48.40 for buying and EGP 48.50 for selling at the United Bank and Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).