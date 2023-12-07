The Egyptian government is considering concluding the sale of a stake in the fuel retailer Wataniya within a maximum of a month or two, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid said in an interview.

On October 17th, Elsaid announced that Egypt would finalize the deal on the sale of a stake in the Wataniya within four to six weeks.

She added that the government has shortlisted the potential qualified purchasers.

