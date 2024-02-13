Egypt intends to provide between 7 and 8 million new job opportunities within the next six years, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revealed.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid announced previously that Egypt aims to provide about 800,000 new job opportunities during the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

It is worth mentioning that the unemployment rate in Egypt recorded 7% of the total labor force in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, slipping by 0.1% from Q1 2023.

