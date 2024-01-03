The Egyptian government will implement its electricity load reduction plan in the daytime as of January 3rd, as per a cabinet statement.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be carried out across the country between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Each neighborhood will still see a two-hour power outage daily.

A new schedule of load-easing timings for each neighborhood will be announced soon.

Egypt started easing loads on electricity networks in August 2023.

