Egypt seeks to boost reliance on renewably energy to make up 42% of the country’s total electricity needs by 2030, to reach renewable energy capacity share of 60% by 2040, Al-Ahram Gate reported, citing Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker on May 23rd.

The minister noted that Egypt has executed electricity interconnection projects with several countries, including Jordan, Libya, and Sudan, adding that the country is currently developing power plants as well as scaling up their production capacities.

Exporting electricity will take 5 to 7 years in order to establish the needed lines, Shaker highlighted, noting that announcing such a move will take place at least after one year.

