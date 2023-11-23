Egypt aims to attract foreign investments amounting to $3.9 billion for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) during the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, Executive Director of the SCZone Ahmed Saad told Asharq Business.

On the sidelines of the first Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum held in Cairo, Saad added that the SCZone attracted investments worth $1.3 billion in the first four months of the current FY.

Earlier this month, the SCZONE signed $15.6 billion worth of agreements with a number of Chinese companies for the establishment of 11 projects.

