Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker has met with the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssel to mull bolstering cooperation in electricity and renewable energy sector, a statement showed.

During the meeting, Forssel expressed his country’s intentions to boost cooperation with Egypt in power distribution networks projects, including the smart network.

This is along with carrying out capacity-building activities and exchanging technical expertise in several fields, including power distribution and transfer and electricity interconnection projects, especially with Europe.

The Swedish minister said that a several financing institutions are eager to finance renewable energy projects in Egypt, and renewable energy firms are willing to cooperate with the Egyptian electricity sector as well as applying the latest technologies in this field.

