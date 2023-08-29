Egypt has suspended rice distribution on ration cards, with priority to be given to purchase of commodities such as cooking oil and sugar, Under Secretary of Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade in Daqahliyah El-Sayed Daira told Ahmed Moussa in Ala Mas’ouleety TV show.

Daira noted that the monthly allotment on the ration card has reached EGP 50.

Removing subsidy on rice did not result from the current market crisis, Daira said, adding that prices of rice in public markets will be lower than those in supermarkets.

He pointed out that the country has a strategic reserve and surplus of rice.

