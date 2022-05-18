Egypt is following with concern the ongoing developments in Tripoli, stressing the need to maintain calm in Libya and preserve the lives of the Libyan people, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Hafez said.

He urged all Libyan parties to exercise restraint and refrain from taking any steps that could fuel violence, stressing engaging in dialogue in order to hold the presidential and legislative elections in Libya simultaneously and without delay.

In this context, he stressed the importance of the dialogue that is currently underway in Cairo to achieve the aspirations and hopes of the brotherly Libyan people to move towards the future at a steady pace.

Earlier, clashes broke out in Tripoli after the parliament-appointed Libyan government headed by Fathy Bashagha announced its entry into the capital. While the rival government headed by Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, which refused to relinquish its power.

UN envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams called on all parties not to participate in the clashes, urging them to show restraint and prevent the mobilisation of forces and provocative actions, and calling for dialogue and negotiation to avoid violence.

