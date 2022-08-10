The trade exchange between Egypt and Spain grew by 29% to $2.851 billion in 2021 from $2.211 billion in 2020, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea said, according to an official statement on August 8th.

Gamea issued a decree reforming the Egyptian side of the Egyptian-Spanish Business Council.

The new council will be chaired by Minapharm Pharmaceuticals (Minapharm) (MIPH)’s Chairman Maged El-Menshawy.

The council will work for three years as of the day of publication in the Egyptian Gazette. It will be required to submit a biannual report on its efforts and activities to the trade minister.

