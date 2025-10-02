Arab Finance: The trade volume between Egypt and South Korea increased to $1.6 billion in 2024, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced during a conference on “Korea–Egypt Economic Partnership and Cooperation”.

Kouchouk affirmed Egypt’s keenness to expand global partnerships and attract more private investment, adding that its cooperation with South Korea represents a model of promising economic and development partnerships.

South Korean foreign direct investment in Egypt exceeded $6 billion to date, the minister revealed.

He noted that Korean businesses invested in key industries across a wide range of activities, leveraging Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing hub for export.

The minister also unveiled plans to benefit from Korean expertise in localizing advanced technology in various economic fields.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).