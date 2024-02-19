The Egyptian Drug Authority’s (EDA) Chairman Ali Ghamrawy has met with the North African Ambassador to Cairo Joseph Mashimbye to probe cooperation in pharmaceuticals industry, according to a statement.

This came within the framework of the agreement signed between the EDA and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) back in July 2023.

Both sides also mulled boosting trade exchange between Egypt and South Africa in the medical products field via enhancing collaboration between several firms in the two contries.

