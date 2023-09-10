Egypt has established a national council to attract further investments into green hydrogen projects in the country, Asharq Business reported on September 7th, citing an official decree.

The Egyptian government expects that total foreign direct investment (FDI) into green hydrogen projects will hit about $81.6 billion by 2035.

In August, the Egyptian cabinet approved a draft law on the establishment of a national council for green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the council has several ministers and officials as members.

