Egypt is looking forward to establishing an Egyptian-Russian factory specialized in medical industries, Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said on June 7th.

This came during a meeting between Abdel Ghaffar and a Russian delegation headed by Deputy Head of the Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations for Moscow Evgeny Dridze and Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Cairo Alexey Tevanyan.

The meeting was held within the framework of enhancing bilateral healthcare cooperation between Egypt and Russia, as well as exchanging experiences and common visions in the field of pharmaceutical industries.

The officials discussed cooperation in the field of localizing pharmaceutical industries; vaccines and serums, in addition to setting a plan for coordination between the two sides in the field of manufacturing medical devices.

Abdel Ghaffar directed the formation of a joint technical committee comprising stakeholders from both sides, with the aim of coordination, follow-up and speedy decision-making regarding joint action plans.

