The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) is looking forward to importing at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a month until July or August, Bloomberg reported, citing people in the know.

Egypt will need a minimum of five shipments for the summer, one of the sources said.

On April 4th, it was reported that EGAS bought at least one shipment of LNG for delivery in May.

Egypt has initiated the purchase of LNG in an effort to avert potential shortages this summer and prevent a recurrence of the extended power outages that occurred last year.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).