Egypt is looking forward to attracting private investments into major development project from the New Development Bank, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait noted in a statement on May 31st.

The North African state is seeking to reinforce cooperation with the bank and build fruitful partnerships to achieve development through receiving concessional loans, Maait said.

This comes within the framework of the Egyptian policy aiming at expanding the horizons of international development cooperation across various sectors, particularly energy, transport, and green transition, he added.

Moreover, the minister noted that joining the New Development Bank marks a promising opportunity for Egypt to collaborate with member countries, mainly in infrastructure projects.

