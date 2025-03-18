Egypt is set to participate in 26 projects within the first phase of the INTERREG NEXT MED cross-border cooperation programme for the Mediterranean Basin, after national coordination efforts led by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

The programme, funded by the European Union, aims to foster development across the Mediterranean region. The first phase encompasses 60 projects benefiting various countries, with a total funding of 134 million euros, of which 119 million euros is provided by the EU.

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, announced the successful outcome of the coordination, highlighting that the 26 projects will be implemented in Egypt and other countries. According to Al-Mashat, the projects will promote regional development in the Mediterranean countries.

The programmes and projects span various development sectors, including small and medium enterprises, tourism, education, scientific research, technological development, innovation, and social inclusion. Initiatives aimed at combating climate change, promoting environmental sustainability, improving water resource management and waste management, developing renewable energy, and supporting integrated coastal zone management will also be funded.

Al-Mashat said the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, in its role as the national coordinator for the programme, organised informational sessions to encourage entities to submit projects and benefit from the available funding. These sessions provided information on how to apply and prepare project proposals for the second call for proposals.

Eighteen Egyptian entities are slated to receive funding under this phase, with some participating in multiple projects. Beneficiaries include the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, SEKEM Development Association, the Confederation of Egyptian-European Business Associations (CEEBA), the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport, the National Institute for Oceanography and Fisheries, the British University in Egypt, and a number of civil society organisations.

The INTERREG NEXT MED programme is being implemented through three calls for participation. The first call has been completed, and the second call is open for applications until 15 April 2025. The priority of the second call is to achieve green results and promote an inclusive approach to environmental sustainability. Applications can be submitted via this link: https://www.interregnextmed.eu/apply-for-funding/second-call-for-proposals/

Participating Mediterranean countries include Egypt, Tunisia, Lebanon, Palestine, and Jordan. European countries involved are France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, and Portugal. Eligible Egyptian governorates for funding include Cairo, Kafr El Sheikh, Dakahlia, Alexandria, Sharqia, Marsa Matrouh, Port Said, Beheira, Ismailia, and Damietta.

The INTERREG NEXT MED programme aims to contribute to smart, sustainable, and inclusive development across the Mediterranean Basin by supporting balanced, long-term cooperation and multi-level governance. It seeks to fund cooperative projects addressing social, economic, environmental, and governance challenges across the Mediterranean, such as adopting advanced technologies, enhancing the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises, creating job opportunities, improving energy efficiency, sustainable water management, climate change adaptation, transitioning to a circular and resource-efficient economy, education and training, and healthcare.

More information about the selected projects in the first phase can be found here: https://www.interregnextmed.eu/interreg-next-med-programme-adopts-60-projects-for-a-stronger-mediterranean-region/?sfnsn=wa

