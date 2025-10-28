Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed contracts for three new industrial projects in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, with total investments exceeding $75 million and expected exports surpassing $100 million annually, as per a statement.

The agreements cover a total area of 225,000 square meters and are set to create around 3,600 direct job opportunities.

The first project involves establishing a microfiber textiles and blanket factory on a 75,000-square-meter site, with total investments of $28.2 million.

The facility will produce 21 million pieces and 8,000 tons annually, creating 1,250 direct jobs.

About 70% of the production will be exported, while 30% will serve the local market.

The second project focuses on manufacturing textiles and home furnishings, also over 75,000 square meters, with total investments of $29.2 million.

The project will have a production capacity of 5.6 million textile pieces and 3,000 tons of home furnishings per year, generating 1,150 direct job opportunities. All production will be exported.

The third contract marks the establishment of Egypt’s—and the region’s—first factory for electric blankets and polyester textiles.

With investments amounting to $17.625 million, the project will be built on an area of 75,000 square meters by the world’s largest Chinese manufacturer and exporter of electric blankets.

The facility will produce 5.6 million electric blankets and 3,000 tons of heating textiles annually, creating 1,200 direct job opportunities and exporting 100% of its output to global markets.

With these new contracts, the total number of projects in the Qantara West Industrial City rises to 44, covering an area of 2,797,400 square meters, with total investments reaching $1.1685 billion and creating 60,165 direct job opportunities.