Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), penned a contract for a project with Haiyan Ximei in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, according to a statement.

Haiyan Ximei is a Chinese company specializing in the manufacture of packaging materials, product labels, and printing services for all factories producing ready-made garments and textile products.

The facility will be developed on an area of 30,000 square meters, with investments totaling $10 million, providing approximately 160 direct job opportunities.

It aims to export 70% of its production abroad, while the remaining 30% will meet the needs of the textile and clothing factories currently being established in the Qantara Zone.

On his part, Gamal El-Din affirmed that the authority is taking rapid steps toward localizing and deepening industry by attracting complementary industries, including accessories, packaging, printing, dyeing, and finishing, among others.

Such a move will create integrated industrial clusters for the textile and ready-made garment sector in the Qantara West Industrial Zone. This will reduce production costs by relying on primary and intermediate products, raw materials, and logistical services implemented within the Qantara West Zone as an alternative to imports.

The chairman highlighted that the number of projects actually contracted to date in the Qantara West Zone has reached 40 projects in various industrial and logistics sectors, most notably the textiles, ready-made garments, and related industries.

These projects collectively occupy a total area of around 2.472 million square meters, with total investments amounting to $1.053 billion, offering more than 55,860 direct jobs.

