Arab Finance: Sabaa International for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industry (SIPC) turned profitable at EGP 11.933 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to net losses valued at EGP 11.443 million in H1 2024, as per the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.048 at the end of June 2025, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.046 in the year-ago period.

Revenues increased to EGP 25.373 million from EGP 4.694 million.

