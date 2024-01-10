Arab Finance: Egypt is probing collaboration with Rwanda in several transport fields, according to a statement on January 10th.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir and the Rwandan Ambassador to Cairo Dan Munyuza.

The two sides discussed ways to boost maritime cooperation with the East African countries, in addition to the bilateral collaboration in the fields of training and capacity building as well as technical cooperation.

Al-Wazir also discussed potential cooperation with the Rwandan Ministry of Infrastructure in the sectors of infrastructure and construction of roads and bridges.

Egypt Cooperation RwandaProvided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).