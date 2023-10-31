Egypt has relaunched the tax-free car import initiative by reactivating the initiative’s app, Minister for Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Soha Gendi announced.

This came in compliance with the presidential decree No. 174 of 2023 on granting facilities to Egyptians abroad.

The decree allows Egyptians overseas to benefit from the tax-free car import initiative for another three-month period.

The cabinet is entitled to expand the period to another three months, the minister noted.

