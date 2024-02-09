Egypt has raised its estimates for Brent crude oil price by 6.25% in the current fiscal year’s (FY) budget to $85 per barrel, as per the country’s economic indicators semi-annual report.

Earlier in December, it was reported that the government raised the petroleum products targeted subsidy by 9% for this FY to EGP 130 billion.

This came on the back of the devaluation of EGP against USD and its impact on monthly import costs.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).