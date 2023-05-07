Egypt’s Fuel Pricing Committee has decided to raise diesel fuel prices by EGP 1 to EGP 8.25 per litre, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources revealed in an official statement on May 4th.

On the other hand, fuel prices remained unchanged at EGP 8.75 per liter for the 80-octane gasoline and EGP 10.25 per liter for the 92-octane gasoline.

The price of the 95-octane gasoline has been kept at EGP 11.50 per liter.

Also, mazut price for all purposes, except for bakeries and electricity producers, is still charged at EGP 6,000 per ton.

The decision came into effect as of Thursday, May 4th.

