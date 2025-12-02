Arab Finance: Egypt’s food market saw mixed price movements on Sunday, November 30th, with several staples posting steep daily drops while others registered modest gains, according to data from the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice rose to EGP 34 per kilo, up 0.9% day-on-day but down 2.2% on the month and almost flat year-on-year (YoY).

Packaged flour fell sharply to EGP 27.1 per kilo, dropping 8.6% on the day even as it climbed 6.6% month-on-month (MoM) and 6.3% from a year earlier.

Packaged sugar dipped 9.6% on a daily basis to EGP 35.5 per kilo, though it remains 2.1% higher than a month ago and 1.1% lower than a year earlier.

Packaged fava beans stood at EGP 64.5 per kilo, down 1.1% on the day but showing strong increases of 7.4% MoM and 18% year-on-year.

Packaged pasta slipped 2.1% day-on-day to EGP 32.9 per kilo, yet posted gains of 5.3% on the month and 9.3% over the past year.

Sunflower oil price eased 2.9% a day to EGP 96.9 per kilo, while still up 3.2% from last month and 11.6% YoY.

Among fresh produce, tomato prices fell 4.2% on the day and plunged 40.5% on the month to EGP 10.2 per kilo. Prices were also 17.1% lower than a year ago.

Onions rose 1.5% to EGP 15.7 per kilo, up 2.1% month-on-month but down 10.2% on the year.

Potatoes inched up 0.6% day-on-day to EGP 12.8 per kilo, though prices were 5.1% lower on the month and 41% below year-earlier levels.

The price of lemons per kilo declined 2.1% a day to EGP 24.2, sliding 25% since last month but up 19.4% YoY.

Cucumbers rose 2.6% to EGP 16.4 per kilo, despite monthly and annual drops of 20.1% and 3.8%, respectively.