Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has chaired the 15th meeting of the Permanent Unit for Solving Investors’ Problems at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. The meeting focused on discussing challenges and problems facing investors and finding solutions to overcome them.

The Prime Minister attended the meeting and expressed his commitment to translating the solutions reached by the unit into executive decisions. The members of the Investors’ Problem Solving Unit were instructed to be bold in solving various problems and work on providing various facilities.

The meeting was attended by officials of several ministries and oversight agencies, and officials of companies whose files were being discussed. Randa Al-Minshawi, First Assistant to the Prime Minister, talked about the unit’s contribution to some of the decisions of the Supreme Investment Council based on the most important investment challenges.

Al-Minshawi reviewed the problems and challenges on the agenda of the fifteenth meeting and pointed out that the total number of complaints registered during the period from 6-16-2022 to 5-25-2023 reached 2029 complaints. The examination of 1,488 complaints has been completed, and the results of their examination have been reported to investors. Follow-up is currently underway regarding 541 complaints with the competent authorities.

The First Assistant to the Prime Minister dealt with the files and problems discussed in the meeting. She pointed out that solutions have been reached for a number of problems in various sectors, including food industries, real estate, energy, petroleum products, chemicals, glass industry, and wool industry.

The members of the Permanent Unit for Solving Investors’ Problems affirmed their commitment to making all possible efforts to provide various facilities that contribute to finding solutions to the obstacles or challenges facing investors in implementing their projects or expanding their investment in Egypt, in an effort to create a work environment and improve the investment climate.

